West Ham United v Crystal Palace

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko has three goals in his last four Premier League appearances

TEAM NEWS

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has been ruled out for up to two months because of a hip injury, with Roberto set to replace him.

Manuel Lanzini is fully fit after a foot problem but Winston Reid and Michail Antonio remain absent.

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic is suspended after receiving his fifth booking of the season last weekend.

Mamadou Sakho is again likely to miss out with a muscle injury, while Connor Wickham is also still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Both these sides can feel justifiably encouraged by their early-season form - the Hammers are unbeaten in their last six and Palace have just one defeat in their last five.

Barring one dramatic exception to the rule both have been defensively sound too. Putting their 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City aside, West Ham have conceded only four times, Palace just three - if you exclude their 4-0 capitulation at Spurs.

Although the hosts are unbeaten in eight Premier League meetings with Palace, three of the last four have ended in draws; perhaps with such statistical similarities of late, it may again be the likeliest outcome?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on the Hammers' impressive start: "The one thing we are always talking about with the players is the next game. The next game is Crystal Palace. After that, we need to play 30 games more to finish the season. I don't think it's good to be thinking about May.

"We are winning because we are playing with high pace and doing things well. You must continue doing that because winning the last game doesn't mean you're going to win the next one."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have more to offer in attack than Palace do, which is why I think they will get the win here. I just can't really see the Eagles causing them too much trouble.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v athletics legend Michael Johnson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in the past eight league encounters (W4, D4).

Palace have won only five of 26 top-flight matches against the Hammers, including four wins in 17 Premier League meetings (D5, L7).

The Eagles have taken just one point from three league visits to the London Stadium (D1, L2).

West Ham

West Ham have lost only one of their past 11 Premier League fixtures (W6, D4).

The Hammers conceded five goals in their opening league match against Manchester City but have let in just four in the subsequent six games.

They have won their last three home London derbies - however, no side has lost more Premier League London derbies than the Hammers (97 defeats).

West Ham and opponents Palace have kept a league-high three clean sheets, along with Manchester City.

Manuel Pellegrini has won all four of his home league matches against the Eagles by an aggregate score of 11-2.

Aaron Cresswell has scored in back-to-back league games - his previous two goals spanned 102 matches.

Manuel Lanzini has scored in four of his five Premier League appearances versus Palace.

Crystal Palace