Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have kept only one clean sheet in their past 10 Premier League fixtures

TEAM NEWS

Brighton are boosted by the return of Solly March, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Leon Balogun from injury.

Davy Propper is again doubtful with the hamstring problem that saw him miss out last weekend, while Leandro Trossard, Shane Duffy and Bernardo remain absent.

Tottenham will be without banned right-back Serge Aurier after his sending off against Southampton last Saturday.

Ryan Sessegnon suffered an injury setback in training and remains sidelined, as does Giovani Lo Celso.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Tottenham's players may still be feeling fragile following Tuesday's humiliating and club record home defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich but they have to get back to business quickly against Brighton.

The concern for them is that losing - albeit nowhere nearly as badly as in midweek - has become a theme. If you include two EFL Cup exits on penalties, Spurs have lost 17 of 39 games in 2019, which is remarkable for a side who finished fourth in the Premier League last May and reached the Champions League final.

They're travelling to face a team in Brighton who aren't in great form themselves. The Seagulls are without a league win since the opening day, and have scored just twice since then.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton head coach Graham Potter: "We know we have to play well this weekend. I was at their [Tottenham's] game with Bayern Munich on Tuesday. They were impressive early on before their opposition were clinical.

"Our fans have been brilliant so far and got behind the team. They know each game at this level is a battle and we want to give them something to get behind in the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs paid the price for chasing their Champions League game against Bayern on Tuesday when they were 4-2 down, and ended up conceding seven goals in total.

But I still think they will go to Brighton and win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just twice to Brighton in their past 16 meetings in all competitions (W11, D3).

Spurs completed the league double over Albion last season, with both wins by a single-goal margin.

The Seagulls' last victory over Tottenham was a 2-1 home win in the top flight in April 1983.

Tottenham have scored in all but one of their previous 17 league and cup matches against Brighton.

Brighton

Brighton are winless in six league games (D3, L3) since their 3-0 victory at Watford on the opening weekend of the season.

Including last season, the Seagulls have won only one of their last 16 league matches (D6, L9).

They have scored just twice in their last five Premier League fixtures.

Brighton are without a home victory in a club record-equalling eight top-flight games (D3, L5), since March's 1-0 triumph against Huddersfield.

A league-high five of Brighton's seven fixtures have been level at half-time.

The Amex Stadium is the only Premier League ground without a first-half goal this term.

Tottenham