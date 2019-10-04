Liverpool v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has seven Premier League goals versus Liverpool - only Andrew Cole and Thierry Henry have scored more against the Reds

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp awaits news on whether goalkeeper Alisson and defender Joel Matip will be available for selection.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with the calf injury he suffered in training last month.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that James Maddison will be fit after an ankle injury forced him to miss the win over Newcastle.

Only long-term absentee Matty James remains on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: When Brendan Rodgers walked through the door at Liverpool, he arrived at a club that hadn't qualified for the Champions League for five years; he returns to Anfield for the first time to face the European champions after another crazy night under the lights this week.

It will evoke memories of the 2013-14 season when he took the Reds to within a whisker of the Premier League title, and then saw Jurgen Klopp go even closer last season. Can he now stop the leaders from continuing their perfect start to the season?

It will certainly be a barometer of where his exciting Leicester team are at and equally a stern challenge for Liverpool in their quest for a 17th league win in a row.

Once thing is assured - a warm Anfield welcome for Rodgers.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on Liverpool: "I am the type of person who is happy for the club and especially happy for players like Jordan [Henderson] and James Milner - players I worked with and had a strong relationship with.

"I was so happy for Jordan when he lifted the Champions League trophy because I know how much he has developed and worked for it.

"I was never going to be bitter. That's why I let Jurgen [Klopp] move into my house! I had a good relationship with Ray Haughan - the player liaison officer - and he told me Jurgen was struggling to find somewhere to live so I said, 'Listen, I am moving to London for a bit and will not be there now, so Jurgen could move in'."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I appreciate that Leicester are dangerous when they go forward, but I don't think they are good enough at the back to get themselves a result at Anfield.

It feels to me like Leicester will have to be at the very top of their game and take every chance that comes their way if they are going to get something out of this one.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in eight Premier League home matches against Leicester since a 2-0 defeat in May 2000.

Leicester and Manchester City were the only sides to pick up a point in the league at Anfield last season.

The Foxes have not avoided defeat in consecutive top-flight matches against Liverpool since a run of seven games between December 1996 and May 2000.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 43 home league games - the longest current run in the top five European leagues, and Liverpool's second longest ever in top-flight history. Their previous best streak, 63 matches between February 1978 and December 1980, was eventually ended by Leicester.

The Reds' sequence of 16 consecutive league victories is the second longest in English top-flight history, bettered only by Manchester City's 18 wins between August and December 2017.

Liverpool are only the second team to win their opening seven Premier League games - Chelsea began their 2005-06 title-winning campaign with nine victories.

The only previous occasion Liverpool won their first seven top-flight games was in 1990-91, when they started with eight wins but ended up runners-up to Arsenal.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 24 league games. They last had a longer undefeated streak between May 1987 and March 1988 (a run of 31 matches).

Leicester