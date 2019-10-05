Forest Green Rovers v Crawley Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|11
|6
|4
|1
|16
|10
|6
|22
|2
|Crewe
|11
|7
|1
|3
|18
|13
|5
|22
|3
|Cheltenham
|11
|6
|3
|2
|20
|10
|10
|21
|4
|Forest Green
|11
|6
|3
|2
|11
|5
|6
|21
|5
|Swindon
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|13
|5
|20
|6
|Newport
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|6
|5
|20
|7
|Grimsby
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19
|13
|6
|18
|8
|Bradford
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|10
|5
|18
|9
|Colchester
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|9
|3
|16
|10
|Crawley
|11
|4
|4
|3
|18
|16
|2
|16
|11
|Cambridge
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|11
|3
|15
|12
|Plymouth
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|13
|2
|15
|13
|Northampton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|12
|2
|15
|14
|Walsall
|11
|4
|3
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|15
|15
|Port Vale
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|17
|-3
|14
|16
|Carlisle
|11
|4
|2
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|14
|17
|Macclesfield
|11
|3
|4
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|13
|18
|Salford
|11
|2
|5
|4
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|19
|Mansfield
|11
|2
|4
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|10
|20
|Oldham
|11
|2
|4
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|10
|21
|Leyton Orient
|11
|2
|4
|5
|15
|21
|-6
|10
|22
|Morecambe
|11
|1
|4
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|7
|23
|Scunthorpe
|11
|1
|3
|7
|11
|19
|-8
|6
|24
|Stevenage
|11
|0
|5
|6
|7
|15
|-8
|5