League Two
Newport15:00Carlisle
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Carlisle United

Newport County have no new injury problems as they look to toast manager Michael Flynn's decision to remain with the club until 2022 with a win.

Tom King will aim to impress after Wales manager Ryan Giggs admitted goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts has been scouting the Newport keeper.

Carlisle forward Nathan Thomas is a doubt through illness, but midfielder Stefan Scougall could return.

Harry McKirdy will hope to impress as he returns to his former loan club.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter116411610622
2Crewe117131813522
3Cheltenham1163220101021
4Forest Green11632115621
5Swindon116231813520
6Newport11551116520
7Grimsby115331913618
8Bradford115331510518
9Colchester11443129316
10Crawley114431816216
11Cambridge114341411315
12Plymouth114341513215
13Northampton114341412215
14Walsall11434811-315
15Port Vale113531417-314
16Carlisle114251318-514
17Macclesfield113441112-113
18Salford112541220-811
19Mansfield112451216-410
20Oldham112451216-410
21Leyton Orient112451521-610
22Morecambe111461121-107
23Scunthorpe111371119-86
24Stevenage11056715-85
View full League Two table

Top Stories

