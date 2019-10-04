Newport County v Carlisle United

Newport County have no new injury problems as they look to toast manager Michael Flynn's decision to remain with the club until 2022 with a win.

Tom King will aim to impress after Wales manager Ryan Giggs admitted goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts has been scouting the Newport keeper.

Carlisle forward Nathan Thomas is a doubt through illness, but midfielder Stefan Scougall could return.

Harry McKirdy will hope to impress as he returns to his former loan club.