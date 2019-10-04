West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City

Kieran Gibbs has not played for Albion since 24 August's draw with Derby County

West Bromwich Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs (virus) and captain Chris Brunt (groin) are both likely to be fit to return to the squad to face Cardiff.

The pair should be back after missing Tuesday's loss at Leeds, but Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi (ankle) remains out.

Cardiff may be without midfielder Joe Ralls, who manager Neil Warnock has labelled "touch and go" for Saturday.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) is close to a return but Isaac Vassell (quad) and Sol Bamba (knee) remain out.

Match facts