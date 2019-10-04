West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City
West Bromwich Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs (virus) and captain Chris Brunt (groin) are both likely to be fit to return to the squad to face Cardiff.
The pair should be back after missing Tuesday's loss at Leeds, but Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi (ankle) remains out.
Cardiff may be without midfielder Joe Ralls, who manager Neil Warnock has labelled "touch and go" for Saturday.
Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) is close to a return but Isaac Vassell (quad) and Sol Bamba (knee) remain out.
Match facts
- West Brom and Cardiff last met in the Championship in February 2010, sharing a 1-1 draw.
- The last meeting between West Brom and Cardiff in any competition saw the sides share a 3-3 draw in the Premier League in March 2014 at the Hawthorns.
- Including play-offs, West Brom have failed to score in just one of their last 37 home league matches, a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United in February.
- Cardiff haven't drawn four consecutive away league matches since February 1998.
- In all competitions, West Brom have won three of their last 26 matches in the month of October (W3 D9 L14).
- Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has lost none of his last five league visits to West Brom (W3 D2 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in January 2001 as Sheffield United manager.