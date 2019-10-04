Preston North End v Barnsley

Billy Bodin has played just once since 31 August having suffered a calf injury

Preston could have Billy Bodin and Andrew Hughes available having missed the last four and three games respectively through injury.

Darnell Fisher misses the visit of Barnsley after getting a one-match ban for picking up a fifth booking in the midweek draw at Middlesbrough.

Barnsley have no new injury concerns after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Derby.

Defender Bambo Diaby has missed the last five games with an ankle injury and is still not fully fit.

Match facts