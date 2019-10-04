Championship
Preston15:00Barnsley
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Barnsley

Billy Bodin
Billy Bodin has played just once since 31 August having suffered a calf injury
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Preston could have Billy Bodin and Andrew Hughes available having missed the last four and three games respectively through injury.

Darnell Fisher misses the visit of Barnsley after getting a one-match ban for picking up a fifth booking in the midweek draw at Middlesbrough.

Barnsley have no new injury concerns after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Derby.

Defender Bambo Diaby has missed the last five games with an ankle injury and is still not fully fit.

Match facts

  • The last three Championship meetings between Preston and Barnsley have ended as draws, with two of those ending goalless.
  • Barnsley have lost only one of their last nine league matches against Preston North End (W4 D4 L1), a 1-0 defeat in League One in December 2014.
  • Preston's return of 13 points from their first five home league matches (W4 D1 L0) this season is their best since 1997-98 (also 13 in the third tier).
  • Barnsley's Alex Mowatt has created 23 chances in the Championship this season - seven more than any other Tykes player.
  • Preston have conceded three goals in each of their last two home games in all competitions - they haven't done so in three consecutive Deepdale games since October 2011 under Phil Brown.
  • Barnsley are yet to score an away league goal this season - the last Championship team to fail to find the net in their first five away matches of a season were Crystal Palace in 2010-11.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you