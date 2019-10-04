Preston North End v Barnsley
Preston could have Billy Bodin and Andrew Hughes available having missed the last four and three games respectively through injury.
Darnell Fisher misses the visit of Barnsley after getting a one-match ban for picking up a fifth booking in the midweek draw at Middlesbrough.
Barnsley have no new injury concerns after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Derby.
Defender Bambo Diaby has missed the last five games with an ankle injury and is still not fully fit.
Match facts
- The last three Championship meetings between Preston and Barnsley have ended as draws, with two of those ending goalless.
- Barnsley have lost only one of their last nine league matches against Preston North End (W4 D4 L1), a 1-0 defeat in League One in December 2014.
- Preston's return of 13 points from their first five home league matches (W4 D1 L0) this season is their best since 1997-98 (also 13 in the third tier).
- Barnsley's Alex Mowatt has created 23 chances in the Championship this season - seven more than any other Tykes player.
- Preston have conceded three goals in each of their last two home games in all competitions - they haven't done so in three consecutive Deepdale games since October 2011 under Phil Brown.
- Barnsley are yet to score an away league goal this season - the last Championship team to fail to find the net in their first five away matches of a season were Crystal Palace in 2010-11.