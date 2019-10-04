Derby County v Luton Town

Tom Huddlestone picked up an injury while scoring Derby's penalty at Barnsley

Derby are set to be without midfielder Tom Huddlestone after he was forced off in their midweek draw at Barnsley.

Striker Jack Marriott (groin) is a doubt while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett are again likely to feature after being charged with drink-driving following a car crash.

Luton will pick from the same squad that drew with Millwall on Wednesday.

Winger Callum McManaman is pushing for a first Championship start since August after scoring off the bench in midweek.

Match facts