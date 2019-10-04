Derby County v Luton Town
Derby are set to be without midfielder Tom Huddlestone after he was forced off in their midweek draw at Barnsley.
Striker Jack Marriott (groin) is a doubt while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett are again likely to feature after being charged with drink-driving following a car crash.
Luton will pick from the same squad that drew with Millwall on Wednesday.
Winger Callum McManaman is pushing for a first Championship start since August after scoring off the bench in midweek.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between Derby and Luton in any competition since the 2006-07 season, when the Rams won both Championship meetings.
- Luton are without an away win against Derby in all competitions in their last eight visits (W0 D5 L3) since a 3-2 win in the top-flight in May 1990.
- Derby are looking to win back-to-back league games at Pride Park for the first time since they ended the 2018-19 campaign with four straight wins back in May.
- Luton Town last won consecutive away Championship matches in October 2005, beating Hull and Cardiff under Mike Newell.
- Derby have lost only two of their last 17 home Saturday matches in all competitions (W10 D5 L2).
- Derby striker Chris Martin, who spent the 2008-09 season on loan at Luton, is looking to score in back-to-back home league games for the Rams for the first time since October 2015 (v Brentford and Wolves).