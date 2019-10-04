Championship
Huddersfield15:00Hull
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Hull City

Alex Pritchard in action for Huddersfield
Alex Pritchard is yet to play under new Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Huddersfield hope to have playmaker Alex Pritchard and defender Terence Kongolo back from injury.

Pritchard has missed four games with a knee problem and Kongolo has been out with a calf injury, while striker Collin Quaner (hip) is rated doubtful.

Hull manager Grant McCann could name an unchanged team, with his side winning their past two league matches.

Midfielder Jon Toral remains out with a hamstring problem, with defender Callum Elder recovering from a calf strain.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Huddersfield are winless in six matches against Hull City (W0 D1 L5), with the most recent meeting a 2-2 draw in the Championship in April 2016.
  • Hull have lost only one of their last 13 league meetings with Huddersfield in the second tier (W8 D4 L1).
  • The last permanent Huddersfield Town manager to fail to win any of his first three home league matches in charge was Stan Ternent in September 2008.
  • Hull are looking to win consecutive away league matches for the first time since December 2018 against Preston and Leeds.
  • Danny Cowley and Grant McCann have met once previously, when Cowley was manager of Lincoln and McCann was managing Peterborough - Lincoln won 4-2 in a Football League Trophy encounter in January 2018.
  • Hull striker Tom Eaves scored his first Championship goal in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, in what was his 13th appearance in the competition across spells at Bolton and the Tigers.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
View full Championship table

