Huddersfield Town v Hull City
Huddersfield hope to have playmaker Alex Pritchard and defender Terence Kongolo back from injury.
Pritchard has missed four games with a knee problem and Kongolo has been out with a calf injury, while striker Collin Quaner (hip) is rated doubtful.
Hull manager Grant McCann could name an unchanged team, with his side winning their past two league matches.
Midfielder Jon Toral remains out with a hamstring problem, with defender Callum Elder recovering from a calf strain.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Huddersfield are winless in six matches against Hull City (W0 D1 L5), with the most recent meeting a 2-2 draw in the Championship in April 2016.
- Hull have lost only one of their last 13 league meetings with Huddersfield in the second tier (W8 D4 L1).
- The last permanent Huddersfield Town manager to fail to win any of his first three home league matches in charge was Stan Ternent in September 2008.
- Hull are looking to win consecutive away league matches for the first time since December 2018 against Preston and Leeds.
- Danny Cowley and Grant McCann have met once previously, when Cowley was manager of Lincoln and McCann was managing Peterborough - Lincoln won 4-2 in a Football League Trophy encounter in January 2018.
- Hull striker Tom Eaves scored his first Championship goal in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, in what was his 13th appearance in the competition across spells at Bolton and the Tigers.