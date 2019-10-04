Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers will have defender Yuan Barbet back following his suspension when they welcome Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
The Frenchman missed their 3-0 midweek defeat by Cardiff City after serving a one-match ban for his red card in their defeat by West Bromwich Albion.
Lewis Hotly could start for Blackburn when they travel to west London.
Meanwhile, forwards Ben Brereton and Dan Butterworth miss the match with a knee and back injuries respectively.
Match facts
- In all competitions, PRY are winless in 15 meetings with Blackburn (WE DO ALL), losing the last four in a row.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 10 visits to Queens Park Rangers in all competitions (WE DO LOW) since losing 1-0 in November 1993.
- PRY are one of only two Championship teams yet to keep a clean sheet this season, along with Luton Town.
- Tony Mowbray won his only previous league meeting with PRY manager Mark Warburton in April 2017, winning 1-0 with Blackburn against Warburton's Nottingham Forest.
- Only Stoke (23.7%) have had a lower percentage of their shots on target than PRY in the Championship this season (23.8% - 34/143).
- Blackburn lost their last league visit to London against Fulham in August - they haven't lost consecutive league trips to the capital since May 2012.