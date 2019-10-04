Swansea City v Stoke City
Left-back Jake Bidwell may return after suspension for Championship leaders Swansea as they host bottom club Stoke.
Swans winger Nathan Dyer could be recalled after a muscular problem, but Aldo Kalulu (ankle) remains out.
Pressure has been building on Stoke boss Nathan Jones after their winless start to the league season continued with Tuesday's loss to Huddersfield.
The Welshman will decide whether to select Jack Butland, after dropping the England goalkeeper for Tuesday's game.
Match facts
- Swansea haven't won back-to-back league matches against Stoke since October 2011.
- Stoke haven't won an away second-tier league match at Swansea since April 1955, drawing three and losing six such games since then.
- Only Borja Baston (7) has been involved in more goals than Andre Ayew (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists) for Swansea City in all competitions this season; Ayew scored his first league goal for the Swans since May 2016 in their 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.
- Stoke have failed to win their opening 10 league matches of a season for only the third time and first since the 1989-90 campaign, when they ended bottom of the second-tier.
- Swansea have taken just a point from their last two home league games (W0 D1 L1), having taken 29 from a possible 33 in the 11 prior to that (W9 D2 L0).
- Stoke City have won just six of their last 53 away games in all competitions (W6 D24 L23).