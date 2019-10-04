Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Wigan
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic

Anthony Pilkington has scored once in two appearances for Wigan Athletic this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees again when they take on Wigan Athletic in Saturday's Championship fixture.

Lees is back in training as he nears a return from a hamstring strain but is unlikely to face the Latics.

Wigan's Anthony Pilkington could be in line to start after coming back from injury against Birmingham.

Pilkington scored the winner in his first appearance since suffering a quad injury on the first day of the season.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won five of their last six league meetings with Wigan (W5 D0 L1).
  • Wigan have lost their last three league visits to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday since winning 3-0 in their first trip there in February 2014.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last eight league matches (W3 D1 L4) having lost just four of their previous 26 in the Championship.
  • Wigan have only won one of their last 27 away games in all competitions (W1 D6 L20).
  • Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is yet to lose a league match against Wigan during his managerial career in four previous meetings (W1 D3 L0).
  • Wigan forward Anthony Pilkington scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out - he hasn't scored in back-to-back league games since February 2018 for Cardiff.

Saturday 5th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
View full Championship table

