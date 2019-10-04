Fulham v Charlton Athletic

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the joint top-scorer in the Championship this season with seven goals

Fulham boss Scott Parker has no major injury worries ahead of the visit of London rivals Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Saturday (12:30 BST).

The Whites have won their past two games in a five-match unbeaten run.

Charlton will check on forward Chuks Aneke before the trip to Craven Cottage after he picked up a groin issue against Swansea in midweek.

Left-back Ben Purrington (calf and groin) is out while top scorer Lyle Taylor (knee) continues his recovery.

Fellow striker Tomer Hemed (thigh), midfielder Beram Kayal (groin) and defender Lewis Page (Achilles) are also sidelined.

Addicks manager Lee Bowyer has seen his side lose three of their past four games, beating Leeds United in their other outing.

Fulham manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:

"I have been back to Charlton as a player and normally get a lot of stick. I left on bad terms and I understand the fans' disappointment when I left

"It was a club that was a large part of my life and one which I owe so much to, because it gave me an opportunity to become the player I became. I hold Charlton in nothing but high regard.

"Lee was a couple of years older than me, a goalscoring midfielder who then went off to Leeds and had a fantastic career.

"We played together at Newcastle and is someone I would call a real close friend, who is doing a fantastic job there."

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer said:

"It's a tough challenge. They are one of the favourites to get promotion and for me they have the best squad in the division, with a lot of Premiership players.

"They have a lot of players that can hurt you so defensively we will have to be right. Once we do that, we have to move the ball quickly.

"Scott is a nice fella and I've known him from when he was younger. We formed a good partnership at Newcastle and he is a winner.

"He will have his lads up for it, the same as I will with our lads. It will be good to come up against him and have a different type of battle."

Match facts