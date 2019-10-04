Championship
Millwall15:00Leeds
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Leeds United

Millwall coach Adam Barrett on the sidelines
Adam Barrett joined Millwall in March 2017 as a first team development coach
Adam Barrett will take caretaker charge of Millwall after Neil Harris stepped down as manager on Thursday.

Midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after suspension, while defender Jason McCarthy (toe) and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are pushing for recalls.

Leeds United will be without skipper Liam Cooper, who has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a groin injury.

Marcelo Bielsa will also be without teenager Jamie Shackleton (hamstring), who is sidelined for four weeks.

Fellow midfielders Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are still unavailable.

Gaetano Berardi is expected to step in for Cooper at centre-back, while Tyler Roberts or Stuart Dallas could replace Shackleton in midfield.

Millwall are on a run of seven games without a win in the Championship, while Leeds recorded their first victory in three when they beat West Brom on Tuesday.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost just one of their past 10 home matches against Leeds in all competitions (W8 D1 L1), a 1-0 defeat in March 2012.
  • Leeds are looking to record back-to-back league victories over Millwall for the first time since March 2012.
  • Millwall have failed to score more than once in any of their past 17 Championship matches, netting just 11 goals.
  • Leeds have won just one of their past 16 away league matches in London (W1 D5 L10), a 3-1 victory at QPR in December 2017.
  • Millwall have registered the lowest average possession figure in the Championship this season, just 36.7%.
  • In their 1-0 win over West Brom, Leeds registered 48% possession - only the second time Leeds have had less than 50% in a Championship game under Marcelo Bielsa (also away at Sheffield United in December 2018).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
Find a club, activity or sport near you