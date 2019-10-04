Millwall v Leeds United

Adam Barrett joined Millwall in March 2017 as a first team development coach

Adam Barrett will take caretaker charge of Millwall after Neil Harris stepped down as manager on Thursday.

Midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after suspension, while defender Jason McCarthy (toe) and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are pushing for recalls.

Leeds United will be without skipper Liam Cooper, who has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a groin injury.

Marcelo Bielsa will also be without teenager Jamie Shackleton (hamstring), who is sidelined for four weeks.

Fellow midfielders Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are still unavailable.

Gaetano Berardi is expected to step in for Cooper at centre-back, while Tyler Roberts or Stuart Dallas could replace Shackleton in midfield.

Millwall are on a run of seven games without a win in the Championship, while Leeds recorded their first victory in three when they beat West Brom on Tuesday.

