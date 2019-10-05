Rangers v Hamilton Academical: Globetrotting Fjortoft at home in Lanarkshire

Markus Fjortoft is a centre-back who puts the academic in Hamilton Academical.

A Swindon-born Norwegian who speaks with an American twang that hints at his wanderlust for life. He has a famous footballing father - Norway legend Jan Aage Fjortojft - but a strong desire to map out his own career in the game.

His itinerant mindset has earned him two degrees from one of America's top universities, and taken him to playing football on three continents in little over a year.

Ahead of their Scottish Premiership match with Rangers, Hamilton's new defender tells BBC Scotland about the bond with his dad, globetrotting travels, and seeking inspiration from an idiosyncratic world record holder.

'Dad is the greatest hype man there is'

Markus, 25, feels no pressure in trying to live up to the achievements of former striker Jan Aage, who starred for Norway at the 1994 World Cup among his 71 caps.

Fjortoft senior was also a fans' favourite at English sides Swindon Town, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Barnsley.

"That has never bothered me at all. He's had a memorable career, did great things for the national team, and I'm more proud of him than anything else."

And Jan Age's enthusiastic social media activity on the day of Hamilton games shows the feeling is mutual, a doting father immersed in his son's progress.

"He's the greatest hype man there is," Markus said. "He's genuine when he does that, he's just an excited father.

"I chat with him every day, he likes to check in on how things are going and remind me what a fortunate position I'm in. He's obviously had that career, so he knows what this life is about and that you shouldn't take for granted that you are able to make a living doing something you love.

"He made it over for the Kilmarnock game when we won, and stayed for the weekend. And my sister has been over too."

Inspired by a true globetrotter

Markus struck out on his own at age 20 after coming through the ranks at his local Norwegian club, Baerum. A scholarship combining football and a bachelors degree in cultural anthropology - followed by a masters in business - at the prestigious Dukes University in North Carolina provided the fresh motivation he sought.

His four years there were the making of him "as a player and, more importantly, as a person". His impressive final season in the Duke Blue Devils college team led to him being drafted by MLS team Seattle Sounders.

The defender joined them for various training camps but when a contract offer didn't materialise, he turned to an unlikely source for inspiration - obscure former Germany goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel, whose claim to fame has earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"I ended up going to Middlesbrough, training with the Under-23s just for the fitness. And the guy who I became closest with there was Sam Stubbs, who is now my team-mate at Hamilton.

"I was there for three weeks and got in touch with Lutz Pfannenstiel, who is the first player to play on all continents. He's an incredible story. My dad and I kind of know him. So I said, 'Listen, I want an adventure, I want to see what I can do in football, but I'm inspired by your story.'

"And he said, 'New Zealand.' It seemed so far away. He had played for a team, Otago United, who got renamed Southern United and they were in the top league in New Zealand.

"I got in contact with the coach, and then left for New Zealand in September 2018."

Swapping life in "the bubble" of American college for Southern United in the city of Dunedin - Gaelic for Edinburgh - 9,000 miles away was a leap into the unknown that brought a sense of trepidation to this normally unflappable Scandinavian.

He need not have worried, though.

"It was a great footballing and social experience. There were a core group of players who I can call friends for life. I didn't think moving there would have that much of an impact, but it's a brilliant environment.

"It's a totally new, up-and-coming league with a lot of good players. You can see that from New Zealand's performance at the Under-20 World Cup this summer, where they beat Norway and reached the last 16."

Hamilton 'a club I love'

The next stop on his continent-hopping journey was Hamilton, where this nomadic character has immediately felt right at home.

As for sticking around beyond his one-year deal, though?

"It's hard to say, because I never know with anything. It drives my family and girlfriend crazy.

"But it's a club I already love and feel a real connection with. We have a very young squad. I'm one of the oldest and have to remind myself I'm only 25 - it's absurd.

"It's a great, intimate club. Everyone knows everyone. The people behind the scenes, the players, there's a culture and mindset that's very hard working and humble.

"The way the players and gaffer have taken me in makes me want to give even more for the club."