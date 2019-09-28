Merveille Bokadi: DR Congo international ruled out for at least six months

DR Congo international Merveille Bokadi

DR Congo international Merveille Bokadi will be out for between six and twelve months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Belgian club Standard Liege, sustained the injury against Lommel SK in the second round of their 2-1 Belgian Cup win on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the diagnosis reveals that our defensive midfielder suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. He is expected to be out for between six months and one year," Standard Liege announced.

It is the second cruciate ligament injury of his career after suffering the same setback in October 2017, barely three months after sealing a permanent move to the Belgian side from TP Mazembe.

Bokadi has made eight appearances in all competitions this season and was named in DR Congo's 26-man squad for next month's friendly internationals against Algeria and Ivory Coast.

The injury ends any hopes he may have had of enjoying regular appearances for the Central African nation after a stop-start international career.

Bokadi played all four matches at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and three games at the 2019 tournament as the Leopards went out in the second round.

A former youth international, he has scored once in 19 appearances for his country and was part of the squad that won the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda.

Before moving to Belgium, Bokadi enjoyed continental success at TP Mazembe, winning the 2015 Caf Champions League as well as the Caf Confederation Cup and Super Cup in 2016.