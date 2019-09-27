Hibernian: Head of football operations George Craig to retire at end of year

Craig has spent five years as Hibs' head of football operations

Hibernian head of football operations George Craig is to retire at the end of the year.

Craig joined the club in 2014 after a youth development role with the Scottish FA and previously had a seven-year spell as Falkirk managing director.

Hibs' head of recruitment Graeme Mathie is likely to replace Craig.

"I believed this would be something I would give five years to and we've made significant progress," said Craig.

"I am particularly proud of the strides we have made in the development of talented, young, local players through our academy and player development programme."

During Craig's tenure, Hibs won the Scottish Cup in 2016, gained promotion a year later and ended their first campaign back in the top flight with a club record points total and European qualification.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster added: "The implementation of George's football structure and strategy have played a significant part in the many successes we have enjoyed at this club during the past five years."

Mathie, meanwhile, was recently offered the chance to become chief executive at Kilmarnock, but the position vacated by Craig will allow him more input at Easter Road.