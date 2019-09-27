Premier Division: Derry boost bid for European place with comfortable win over Cork

Eoin Toal
Both of Eoin Toal's goals this season have now come against Cork

Derry City strengthened their bid for a European place as they moved up to third place in the table with a comfortable 4-0 win over Cork City.

Goals from Eoin Toal and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe in the final five minutes of the first half put the hosts in the ascendancy at the Brandywell.

An own goal from Cork defender Colm Horgan made it 3-0 before Ogedi-Uzokwe got his second in injury-time.

The win takes Declan Devine's men one point ahead of Bohemians into third.

Both sides have four Premier Division games left, with the team finishing third guaranteed a place in next season's Europa League.

The two goals towards the end of the first half were crucial in setting Derry up for a win over Cork that ended a five-game run without a victory.

Striker David Parkhouse had a good chance to give the home side an early lead when he got on the end of a Ciaron Harkin cross but his header from seven yards out went wide.

The on-loan Sheffield United man went close again six minutes later but his well-hit shot was tipped over the bar by visiting keeper Tadhg Ryan

Toal opened the scoring in the 41st minute when the visiting defence failed to properly clear a left-wing Parkhouse cross. The ball dropped to Toal in the box and he fired home past Tadhg Ryan.

Ogedi-Uzokwe doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when he capitalised on a mistake from Conor McCormack to seize possession. He played a one-two with Harkin and found the top corner with a well-taken finish.

The visitors began to come into the game after the restart and substitute Garry Buckley flashed a shot just wide of the post before home sub Darren McCauley also went close.

Derry's third came in the 73rd minute when Ogedi-Uzokwe's header from a Barry McNamee cross hit Cork defender and went into his own net.

Ogedi-Uzokwe completed the scoring in the 95th minute when he went through and drilled past Ryan at his near post.

