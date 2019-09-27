Football gossip: Eriksen, Pogba, Neymar, Mourinho, Higuain, Sane

Manchester United are considering a January move for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, 27, with Spurs keen to not lose the Denmark midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Goal)

Paul Pogba has asked Manchester United for a new deal worth £600,000 a week. The France midfielder, 26, is aware of interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar and former club Barcelona are yet to settle a dispute over loyalty payments after a possible agreement to avoid a trial collapsed. (Sky Sports)

Lawyers representing Neymar and Barcelona have set a second court date for 21 October. (ESPN)

Brazil international Neymar, 27, was willing to drop the case if Barcelona had committed in writing to signing him again. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)

Manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Real Madrid, having turned down offers from Monaco, Lille, Wolfsburg, Schalke and AC Milan since he was sacked by Manchester United last year. (Goal)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appointed a personal scout to look at his transfer targets. (Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about midfielder James Milner, 33, being in the final year of his contract. (Guardian)

Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, has hinted he will return to first club River Plate after his contract ends in 2021. (Fox Sports Radio Argentina - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says his club could renew their interest in Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 23, in January. (Planet Futbol via Sky Sports)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, says he was flattered by interest from Manchester United this summer but insists any deal is a matter for the clubs. (Times - subscription required)

Southampton and Manchester City are scouting 17-year-old Hearts defender Aaron Hickey. (Daily Record)

Manager Steve Bruce says he will change Newcastle's style this season and try to improve their possession retention. (Guardian)

Aston Villa have been offered £7m for Ivory Coast striker Jonathan Kodjia, 29, by Qatari side Al-Gharafa. (Football Insider)

Nice forward Lamine Diaby-Fadiga has admitted stealing team-mate Kasper Dolberg's 70,000 euro (£62,300) watch from a dressing room. (ESPN)