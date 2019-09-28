League Two: Cove Rangers record sixth consecutive win

Cove Rangers marked their sixth consecutive win after defeating Annan Athletic 3-0

Cove Rangers continued their unbeaten start to the Scottish League Two campaign after their 3-0 win at home against Annan Athletic.

The league newcomers made it six wins on the spin to remain three points ahead of Edinburgh City, who took a 2-1 lead against Queen's Park.

Cowdenbeath remain a point behind City after winning 1-0 at Albion Rovers.

Bottom-of-the-table Stirling Albion drew 1-1 with Stenhousemuir and Brechin City beat Elgin City 2-1.

Cove opened the scoring half an hour into the match at Galabank when Daniel Higgins claiming his second goal of the season.

Christian Antoniazzi, who is on loan from Aberdeen, scored 18 minutes into the second half then new signing Fraser Aid took it to 3-0 in the 82nd minute, guaranteeing the three points.

Edinburgh City got off to a slow start with Scott Shepherd scoring their first goal of the match 57 minutes in followed by Alex Harris' strike five minutes later.

Queen's Park managed to pull one back as Tommy Block fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the net - also his second goal of the season - but it wasn't enough against the side from the capital.

Cowdenbeath won their fifth game in a row against in a victory over Albion Rovers. Fraser Mullen scored a penalty in the 37th minute after Sean Fagan's hand ball in the box.

Stenhousemuir were 1-0 up at half-time through Thomas Halleran's first goal of the season 32 minutes into the match, but Stirling Albion managed to get a 1-1 draw after Sean Heaver scored a late equaliser with three minutes left.