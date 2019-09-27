Rangers: Club announce two-year partnership with Indian champions Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru chief executive Mandar Tamhane joined Rangers MD Stewart Robertson to announce the partnership

Rangers say they will have an "active presence" in the Indian football market after announcing a partnership with Super League champions Bengaluru FC.

The two-year deal includes a scouting link-up that will identify the best emerging talent in India.

Rangers academy players will have training trips to India, and the Scottish Premiership club will hold soccer schools in Bengaluru.

The Asian side have won three league titles in their six-year existence.

"This partnership opens up Rangers to the vast football community in India and provides a great platform for us to engage with our wider fanbase, and the South Asian communities at home here in Scotland," said Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.