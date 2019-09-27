Joel Matip: Liverpool defender was one of Jurgen Klopp's 'best pieces of business'

Matip scored a header in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in August

The signing of defender Joel Matip is "one of the best pieces of business" Liverpool have done in the past few years, says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined the club on a free in 2016 after his deal with German club Schalke expired.

Klopp's signings also include Virgil van Dijk for £75m and goalkeeper Alisson in a deal worth up to £66.8m.

"In a world of big transfer fees, to sign a player like Joel Matip on a free transfer is incredible," said Klopp.

"It was maybe one of the best pieces of business we did in the last few years."

Since 19 January, Cameroon international Matip has partnered Van Dijk in central defence in all but six matches, across all competitions.

He is currently being picked ahead of England defender Joe Gomez and Croatia international Dejan Lovren.

"Joel was always an incredible talent. He played as an 18-year-old boy for Schalke in the Bundesliga," added Klopp, whose side are top of the Premier League with a 100% record going into Saturday's game at Sheffield United.

"It's a strong league and he played there, and was always a standout player, a fixed point in defence.

"Yes, he lacked a little bit of consistency - that can happen, especially with his physical stature.

"He doesn't always look sensational when he moves. But he grew and developed.

"Joel is in a really good moment and long may it continue."