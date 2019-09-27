Danny Simpson: Huddersfield Town sign ex-Leicester City right-back

Danny Simpson won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016

Huddersfield Town have signed former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old was part of the Foxes side that won the Premier League title in 2016 and left the club in the summer after making 113 league appearances.

Simpson came through the academy at Manchester United and has also had spells with Newcastle United and QPR.

Huddersfield, who are still looking for their first win of the season, host Millwall on Saturday.

