Celtic: Jozo Simunovic out until the new year

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic will be out until next year following a clean-up of his knee, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The 25-year-old centre-half has been out of action since the Scottish champions' 2-0 victory over AIK on August 22.

"You are probably looking at three to four months," sad Lennon.

"It is a blow for us and the player. He felt it was a necessity and thankfully it is not a micro-fracture again."

