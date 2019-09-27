Celtic: Jozo Simunovic out until the new year

  • From the section Celtic
Breaking news

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic will be out until next year following a clean-up of his knee, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The 25-year-old centre-half has been out of action since the Scottish champions' 2-0 victory over AIK on August 22.

"You are probably looking at three to four months," sad Lennon.

"It is a blow for us and the player. He felt it was a necessity and thankfully it is not a micro-fracture again."

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you