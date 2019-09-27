Scottish League Cup: Both semi-finals to be played Hampden

Both Scottish League Cup semi-finals will return to being played at Hampden after Murrayfield was used last season.

Hibernian will play Celtic with a 17:30 kick-off on Saturday 2 November, with Rangers facing Hearts the following day at 15:00.

Celtic and Rangers are also set to receive the bulk of the tickets, although initial allocations could change dependent on demand.

Last season Celtic v Hearts was moved to Edinburgh.

The SPFL had originally announce that both of last year's semi-finals would be played at the same stadium on the same day.

That decision was then changed for holders Celtic to play at Murrayfield, before later that evening Aberdeen beat Rangers at Hampden.