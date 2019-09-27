Cardiff City need to find finishing touch, Warnock warns

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says this will be his last season as a manager

Neil Warnock says Cardiff City must find a finishing touch if they are to climb the Championship table.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in five league games ahead of Saturday's trip to Hull City but boss Warnock wants more from his team.

Cardiff have scored only nine goals in their eight Championship games to date.

"I think we are up there in the top two or three regarding chances created but you have got to take more of them," Warnock told BBC Sport Wales.

"We have got to get more goals from all areas. We are working hard in training on that but it's doing it on a Saturday that counts.

"I don't think you can coach finishing - top-class finishing is in you - but you can improve finishing with practice.

"That's what we have been doing - practising our finishing from all sorts of angles and also set-pieces, which are very important."

Cardiff lost two of their first three league games this season having dropped out of the top flight last term, but results are improving despite their lack of goals.

Warnock felt his team produced their best performance in so far to see off Middlesbrough last weekend, with the 1-0 win leaving them 13th in the table.

"I think we are three points behind the play-offs and five points behind the top of the league which doesn't seem that bad at this stage," he added.

"It shows what an open league it is. We are aware of that.

"We just wanted to get our season up and running and we have done that in the last few weeks."