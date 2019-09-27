Botswana players axed for drinking alcohol

Belgian Adel Amrouche has coached Burundi, Kenya and Libya in the past

Botswana coach Adel Amrouche has axed four players from his squad, to face Liberia in a friendly in Gaborone on Monday, for drinking alcohol.

The incident happened after Botswana were knocked out of 2022 World Cup qualifying by Malawi earlier in September.

The Zebras lost 1-0 in Malawi in the second leg of the qualifier to lose by the same margin on aggregate.

"That (players drinking alcohol) I cannot accept. The players have to respect the badge. I am not happy at all, with the attitude," Amrouche said.

"National duty is not a holiday, we need to change attitudes. I don't care if some people do not like me."

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane, confirmed the governing body was now handling the matter.

"Action will be taken. Until they are formally charged, we cannot reveal their names at the moment," Mpatane said.

Meanwhile, Amrouche has wasted no time in ringing the changes following his appointment as Zebras coach at the end of August.

The Belgian has changed almost the entire squad that lost to Malawi, including several senior members, for the friendly against Liberia coached by Englishman Peter Butler.

Among the casualties are long serving captain Joel Mogorosi, Simisane Mathumo and Lebogang Ditsele, who all had stints in South Africa before returning home.

Only five players have been retained, with Thabo Leinanyane the sole survivor from the side which started against Malawi.

The other four who made the cut but were not in the starting line up in the last match are Lesenya Malapela, Fortunate Thulare, Kaelo Kgaswane and Tumisang Orebonye.

"I still maintain that I am not considering prominent names, but talented players, who can represent the country.," Amrouche, the former Burundi, Kenya and Libya coach, said.

After facing Liberia, the Zebras will travel to Cairo next month to face Egypt in a friendly match, as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Botswana squad to face Liberia:

Goalkeepers: Wagarre Dikago (Township Rollers), Joseph Gojamang (Security Systems), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United)

Defenders: Lone Taele (Gilport Lions), Thabo Leinanyane, Thato Kebue and Fortunate Thulare (both Jwaneng Galaxy), Tapiwa Gadiboale (Police XI), Onkarabile Ratanang (Township Rollers), Kaelo Kgaswane (Security Systems), Keabetswe Obonetse (BR Highlanders)

Midfielders: Gape Gagoangwe and Gofaone Mabaya (both Orapa United), Letlhogonolo Senwelo and Mpho Kgomo (both Police XI), Tshepang Molefe (Gilport Lions), Godiraone Modingwane (BDF XI), Tlhalefo Molebatsi, Motsholetsi Sikele (both Township Rollers), Thatayaone Ramatlapeng (Security Systems)

Strikers: Molaodi Tlhalefang (Miscellaneous),Tumisang Orebonye (Township Rollers), Keeagile Kobe (BDF XI).