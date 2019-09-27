Manchester City's Nabil Touaizi commits to Morocco

Nabil Touaizi joined Manchester City from Spanish club Valencia

BBC Sport understands that Manchester City's Nabil Touaizi has been added to Morocco's squad for friendlies against Libya and Gabon in October.

The 18-year-old striker, who is part of City's Elite Development Squad, has played for Spain, the country of his birth at under-17 level.

He is eligible to swap national allegiances to Morocco, where his parents are from.

Touaizi has been in contact with Moroccan Football Federation over the last two months to ensure all the necessary paperwork is completed.

He is now set to join the Atlas Lions' training camp which will include two international friendlies against Libya on 11 October and Gabon four days later.

The young striker joined the English champions in 2017 from Spanish club Valencia.