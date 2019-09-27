Clubs have duty of care - Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson

Motherwell's Charles Dunne faces up to four months out with a groin injury

Clubs have a duty of care for the mental wellbeing of injured players, says Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

The Lanarkshire club confirmed on Wednesday left-back Charles Dunne is out for up to four months after he had surgery on a groin injury.

David Turnbull has also not played this season after undergoing knee surgery following his collapsed move to Celtic.

"We have a reputation for trying to look after boys," said Robinson.

"We have a top-class medical staff. It's hard if you have played football and are in a treatment room in a dark December morning, it's soul destroying at times, so it's very important.

"We have good people around the place inside and outside of the football side that care about people.

"I've been in that situation as a player with a lot of back injuries, and it's a lonely world.

"You can think you are completely forgotten about so we try as a club to support people."

Dunne suffered the injury during the international break at the start of September, and was initially expected to be out for a few weeks.

However, a scan indicated that an operation was required and the Englishman had the procedure this week.