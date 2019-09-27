Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Hibernian, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton have joined Manchester City on the trail of Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey. (Daily Record)

Hibernian against Celtic in the League Cup semi-final could be set for a Saturday 5pm kick-off at Hampden, with Hearts and Rangers facing each other the following day. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Scotland is the only country in the world where Livingston's Ricki Lamie wouldn't have been sent off for his challenge on Rangers' Joe Aribo. (Times)

Hibs goalkeeper Chris Marshall says he could be willing to switch allegiances from Wales to Scotland. (Scotsman)

Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter could return to Ross County a month ahead of schedule. (Sun - print edition)

Eros Grezda could be on his way out of Ibrox with two clubs in Qatar chasing his signature. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers and Dundee United winger Fraser Aird has signed for League Two side Cove Rangers until January. (Press and Journal)

Shelley Kerr has called up West Ham striker Martha Thomas into the Scotland Women's squad for a five-day training camp next week. Thomas was born in England and brought up in USA, but has a Scottish mother. (Daily Record - print edition)

Rugby World Cup

Injury concerns over Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg have eased after he returned to training ahead of Monday's match with Samoa. (National - print edition)