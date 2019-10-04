Scottish Championship
Alloa19:05Dundee Utd
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd76012271518
2Ayr76011761118
3Inverness CT7412128413
4Dundee7232811-39
5Morton73041019-99
6Arbroath722358-38
7Dunfermline713378-16
8Queen of Sth713336-36
9Partick Thistle71241014-45
10Alloa7124613-75
