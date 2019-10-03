Championship
Birmingham19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Jonathan Woodgate
Jonathan Woodgate is yet to win an away league fixture as Middlesbrough boss
Follow live text coverage on Friday from 19:15 BST

Birmingham defender Marc Roberts (hamstring) and midfielder Jacques Maghoma (calf) could return for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Both players missed Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Wigan - the Blues' third successive league defeat - while midfielder Josh McEachran is building his fitness.

Boro will assess Jonny Howson after the midfielder featured against Preston in midweek following surgery on a hernia.

Hayden Coulson (ruptured tendon) and George Friend (thigh) remain sidelined.

Striker Rudy Gestede is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty with Benin.

Middlesbrough have taken only 10 points from their first 10 games and have not won away from home in the Championship.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost their past four league matches against Middlesbrough, losing both matches in each of the previous two seasons.
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in each of their past 10 league games against Birmingham (W6 D4) since a 1-0 defeat in March 2013.
  • Birmingham have lost one of their past nine home league games played on a Friday (W3 D5 L1), a 3-1 defeat by Leeds in March 2017.
  • Middlesbrough have won 15 of their past 19 matches in all competitions played on Fridays (W15 D3 L1).
  • Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has netted six league goals against Birmingham, including four goals in four games since he joined Boro - against no other side has he netted more.
  • Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored exactly one goal in five of his past six home games for Birmingham in the Championship, but did fail to do so in his last such appearance against Preston.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea10631157821
2Leeds10622145920
3West Brom105411711619
4Nottm Forest10541159619
5Fulham105321881018
6Preston105321811718
7Bristol City104511713417
8Charlton105231310317
9Sheff Wed10514159616
10Cardiff104421412216
11QPR105141417-316
12Blackburn104241111014
13Hull103431413113
14Birmingham10415913-413
15Brentford1033498112
16Derby102621315-212
17Luton103251518-311
18Millwall10253813-511
19Wigan10325915-611
20Middlesbrough102441014-410
21Reading102261116-58
22Barnsley10136717-106
23Huddersfield10127918-95
24Stoke10028921-122
