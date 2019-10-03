Birmingham City v Middlesbrough
- From the section Championship
Birmingham defender Marc Roberts (hamstring) and midfielder Jacques Maghoma (calf) could return for the visit of Middlesbrough.
Both players missed Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Wigan - the Blues' third successive league defeat - while midfielder Josh McEachran is building his fitness.
Boro will assess Jonny Howson after the midfielder featured against Preston in midweek following surgery on a hernia.
Hayden Coulson (ruptured tendon) and George Friend (thigh) remain sidelined.
Striker Rudy Gestede is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty with Benin.
Middlesbrough have taken only 10 points from their first 10 games and have not won away from home in the Championship.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost their past four league matches against Middlesbrough, losing both matches in each of the previous two seasons.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in each of their past 10 league games against Birmingham (W6 D4) since a 1-0 defeat in March 2013.
- Birmingham have lost one of their past nine home league games played on a Friday (W3 D5 L1), a 3-1 defeat by Leeds in March 2017.
- Middlesbrough have won 15 of their past 19 matches in all competitions played on Fridays (W15 D3 L1).
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has netted six league goals against Birmingham, including four goals in four games since he joined Boro - against no other side has he netted more.
- Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored exactly one goal in five of his past six home games for Birmingham in the Championship, but did fail to do so in his last such appearance against Preston.