Brian Flynn: Former manager in caretaker charge of Wrexham

Brian Flynn was in caretaker charge of Wales for two games in 2010 after John Toshack's departure

Ex-Wrexham manager Brian Flynn will take temporary charge of the National League side for the next two games.

The 63-year-old had been part-time assistant to Bryan Hughes, who has left the club after a winless run of eight games.

Flynn will be supported by the existing back-room staff for Saturday's home game against Ebbsfeet United and Tuesday's trip to Solihull Moors.

He was Wrexham boss from 1989 to 2001.

Flynn has also managed Swansea, Doncaster as well as Wales' intermediate teams.

Hughes' final game in charge saw Wrexham lose 3-2 at fellow strugglers AFC Fylde, leaving them in the relegation zone and the manager "understanding" the fans' anger.

The former Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City player had been given a vote of confidence by the club ahead of Saturday's loss at Aldershot.

Another former Wrexham manager, Dixie McNeil, said Hughes' exit was inevitable after a bad run of form.

"Unfortunately it didn't seem he had the players behind him and we can't afford to be where we are at the bottom of the league," McNeil told BBC Sport Wales.

"We need to sort ourselves out with the next person that comes in and make sure that this person is experienced in doing the job."