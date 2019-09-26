Friday's gossip column: Pogba, Neymar, Griezmann, Beckham, Dembele

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will make a fresh move to leave Manchester United in January. (Sun)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon has launched a fresh bid to buy Newcastle with a new consortium, offering to pay owner Mike Ashley £125m up front. (Mail)

The consortium's bid brochure claims that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has achieved "unparalleled success in Europe". (Sun)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, has landed in Spain for a court case against the Brazilian's former club Barcelona over the non-payment of a signing-on bonus. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will appeal against the decision to fine Barca 300 euros (£265) for their approach to France striker Antoine Griezmann while he was at Atletico. (Marca)

Former England captain David Beckham is set to move into football agency - with Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, 17, a potential client. (Mirror)

'I'd like to manage in one of Europe's big leagues' Guillem Balague on Santiago Solari being ready to return after Real Madrid sacking

Manchester United are lining up a January move for French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, having sent a scout to Lyon's last three games. (Mail)

Fulham are seeking compensation in the region of £7m from Liverpool after 16-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott joined the Reds in the summer. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are ready to pay the £32m buy-out clause required for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Sun)

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Shakhtar Donetsk's defensive midfielder Taras Stepanenko, 30, having missed the chance to sign the Ukraine international for about £8m in the summer. (Sun)

Arsenal's players held a blind vote to decide who will be the club's captains as boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild his five-man leadership group. (Telegraph)

England striker Tammy Abraham, 21, was "not happy" with his Fifa 20 rating after receiving a "special delivery" at Chelsea's training ground. (Star)

Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg, 21, had a £62,000 watch stolen at Nice's training ground this month and 18-year-old team-mate Lamine Diaby-Fadiga is suspected of taking it. (L'Equipe - in French)

Organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are close to a deal that would lead to alcohol being subsidised and more readily available during the tournament. (Guardian)

Newcastle have been scouting 16-year-old Rochdale defender Luke Matheson, who scored against Manchester United on Wednesday, since he made his first-team debut last year. (Chronicle)

Championship side Huddersfield are hoping to sign 32-year-old defender Danny Simpson, who has been a free agent since leaving Leicester this summer. (Yorkshire Post)