League of Ireland: Declan Devine says 'there's no pressure' at Derry City

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored a hat-trick as Derry City hammered Cork City 4-1 at the Brandywell in June

League of Ireland: Derry City v Cork City Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Friday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Declan Devine says there is "not a lack of confidence" in his Derry City side despite a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

Derry welcome Cork City to the Brandywell on Friday knowing a victory would move the Candystripes into third place in the league table.

Cork have struggled for form this season, but Devine says last season's runners-up can't be underestimated.

"There's no pressure here," said Devine on Derry's European hopes.

"If we win then we go into third place, so there's not a lack of confidence.

"We've scored a lot of good goals this year and have had 16 or 17 different goalscorers."

Declan Devine replaced Kenny Shiels as Derry City manager this season for his second spell at the Brandywell

Derry have Jamie McDonagh and Darren Cole missing for Friday's encounter, but Devine feels his side have a strong enough squad to deal with the absentees.

Darren McCauley is following return to play protocols after concussion and Devine believes that forward Conor Davis has "a huge role to play between now and the end of the season" after returning from injury.

"We're going out to win every match and we definitely don't have a negative feeling over the last run of games," added the 46-year-old.

"We have players that have emptied the tank over the course of the season and they will be determined to finish in third position."

Cork form is 'surprising'

The Turners Cross side eased any relegations fears after a goalless draw against Finn Harps in the previous round of fixtures, but the result was still a far cry from their title-challenging form last season.

"We're not under estimating Cork coming here because they are fighting for their lives," said Devine.

"There are a lot of big games ahead. At the start of the season we wanted to be in the mix and thankfully we are still there in this moment in time.

Cork City have struggled for form in the current campaign after finishing runners-up to Dundalk last season

"I'm very surprised because they have a lot of good players, who have won league championships and FAI Cups.

"It will not be long before they are back up and running in terms of competing at the top end of the table.

"It's up to us to play on the front foot and get the home support behind us. We're at home and we are desperate for points.

"We've trained brilliantly all week and we'll leave everything on the pitch as we try to get the three points."

Devine 'delighted' with new additions

With five games remaining, the Candystripes boss admits he already has one eye on next season.

"We have a realistic wish list and we've spoken to 20 players that we would like to bring to the club," revealed Devine.

"Obviously we can't bring in that amount of players but we have to make sure we bring the right ones in.

"There are plans put in place to strengthen next year and we want to be more competitive.

David Parkhouse has scored 10 league goals for Derry City this season

"We need a competitive budget, which the chairman has been brilliant with this year, and qualifying for Europe will put us in a more positive place.

"In saying that, every single player that we've signed this year I've been delighted with.

"They've really bought into everything that we have wanted to do here.

"There's a lot of football to be played yet and we've started negotiations with players who are here, but don't yet have contracts, and players on the outside who we would like to bring in."