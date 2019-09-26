Glasgow City 4-1 Chertanovo Moscow: Scots into Women's Champions League last 16

Glasgow City progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League for the second year running after a 5-1 aggregate defeat of Chertanovo Moscow.

Scott Booth's side rarely looked in trouble despite Kristina Komissarova levelling the tie early in the second leg at Petershill.

Hayley Lauder claimed a double, with Claire Shine and Rachel McLauchlan also scoring in a 4-1 win.

City will go into Monday's draw as one of the eight unseeded teams.

More to follow.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.