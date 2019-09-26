James Morrison: Former Scotland midfielder hints at retirement after lack of offers

James Morrison (right) last played in Scotland in a pre-season friendly for West Bromwich Albion against Aberdeen

Former Scotland midfielder James Morrison has hinted that he could retire from football rather than drop below Championship level in England.

The 33-year-old left West Bromwich Albion in the summer after 12 years at the Hawthorns.

Injuries had restricted him to 32 appearances in the last two seasons.

"There have been a couple of League One opportunities, but I don't really want to go down the leagues," Morrison told BBC Scotland.

"There's not been that many offers to be honest. So it's getting to the time when there's a big decision to be made, so that's where I am at."

Morrison returned from his latest spell on the sidelines in time to make substitute appearances in West Brom's two-leg Championship promotion play-off defeat by neighbours Aston Villa.

"I'm fit, but obviously the last couple of seasons I've had terrible injuries, which is probably one of the reasons why I'm not desperate to get back into football really," he said.

"A lot of injuries has took its toll on the mental state and the love of the game really."

Darlington-born Morrison expressed a desire to play for Rangers earlier in his career because of family allegiances and does not rule out playing in Scottish football as, having played for the national team, "I know what it's all about".

However, he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "This is probably the best I've felt in a long time with my body - probably because I'm not putting it through the stress every day.

"My missus said to me the other day 'I've never seen you this happy before', so that's one positive."

Morrison has applied to undertake a coaching course and said: "While I've plenty of time on my hands, I will go down that route and see if I enjoy it."

He would love to reach his half-century of Scotland caps but does not expect to add to the 45 won so far even if he does resume his playing career.

"Being realistic, a couple of midfielders are playing in the Premier League week-in, week-out, so I think it's a big ask," he added.