Wales players 'suffered horrific abuse' after Northern Ireland draw - Jayne Ludlow

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales boss Jayne Ludlow says public expectations have risen due to recent results

Women's Euro 2021 qualifier: Belarus v Wales Venue: Borisov Arena, Barysaw Date: Tue, 8 October Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website, Cymru Fyw, Red Button and app

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says some of her players suffered "horrific abuse" after their 2-2 Euro 2021 qualifying draw with Northern Ireland.

Ludlow, who has named her squad for Wales' next qualifier in Belarus, says there needs to be an acknowledgement that Wales still have amateur players.

Goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan, whose mistake led to Northern Ireland's late leveller, works full time in an office.

"Some of the reaction to the last game was really tough to take," Ludlow said.

"Some of the reaction to the performances of the girls, they had some horrific abuse on social media for it.

"And the one person in particular [O'Sullivan] is an amateur player who works full time.

"Over the last two months she has gone through a process in her work life where it is her busiest time of year, but she still manages to step on the pitch as our national team goalkeeper and perform particularly well.

"The reaction was disappointing. People need to have an acknowledgement of the fact we are talking about amateur players."

Wales finished second in their World Cup qualifying group behind semi-finalists England with O'Sullivan outstanding in goal, keeping seven clean sheets in eight qualifiers.

But Ludlow says that campaign has added unrealistic expectations: "I think it is fantastic that we have raised expectations, that is the first thing to say, but maybe people don't understand the challenges the squad has faced.

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Euro 2021 qualifier highlights: Wales 2-2 Northern Ireland

"We do have some professionals, but most of them have been professional for the last two, up to five years. But it is still very early days. We are so happy with how we have grown and how we can grow in the future.

"Most of our players are in very different environments to our top player Jess [Fishlock] who is flying around the world.

"But they have a burning ambition to take our national team to a finals tournament and they are doing everything they can, full-time workers who are committing to four hours of training every evening to help take us there.

"I think that needs to be acknowledged."

Wales currently sit top of Group C, albeit having played a game more than Norway, who started their campaign with a thumping win in Belfast.

The result against Northern Ireland is perceived as two points dropped, but Ludlow says Wales can still recover in what is set to be a competitive group - begiining with the trip to Belarus on 8 October.

"We've continued growing and now we are putting quite a bit of pressure on this side to qualify for a major tournament," she added.

"Do I believe they can do that for us? Yes, I totally believe in every member of this squad and I hope it happens, because it will help to kick-start everything that we have in place in the FAW [Football Association of Wales] from a development perspective.

"But it will also maybe open people's eyes to the other things we need to bring in to ensure we give opportunities to all girls in the future."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.