Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs deserve to be criticised

Pochettino's side have taken only 34 points from 24 Premier League matches in 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says "the fans are right to criticise" after their poor start to the season.

Spurs have eight points from six Premier League matches and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Colchester United on Tuesday.

Tottenham reached the Champions League final and finished fourth in the league last season.

"If we don't get the results that people expect, we need to accept the criticism," said Pochettino

"For nearly five years it was all praise for Tottenham. Now, if we deserve to be criticised, we need to accept that."

'Damage has happened that we need to fix'

Spurs have won only two of their eight games in all competitions this season, and five from 20 since they moved into their new stadium in April.

They have not won away in any competition since a 2-1 victory at Fulham on 20 January.

This season Spurs have thrown away two-goal leads to draw at Arsenal and Olympiakos, while they wasted a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 defeat at Leicester on Saturday.

Spurs, who have not won a trophy since 2008, are seventh in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

"Sometimes critics can make you realise you need to wake up," said Argentine Pochettino.

"Damage has happened that we need to fix. We are, at the moment, fixing problems to try to be better and get the results we expect.

"We're not so far away. Our performances are not as bad as the feeling creates. I'm sure that we are going to start to win games, but we need to find the solution."

The future of Christian Eriksen (right) dominated much of the summer transfer window

'We are united - I am happy'

Pochettino said there were "different agendas" in his squad following the 4-3 penalty shootout defeat at Colchester, a game that finished goalless after 90 minutes.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and Belgium central defensive pair Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are in the final year of their contracts, while England left-back Danny Rose and Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama both expected to leave during the summer transfer window.

Speaking before Tottenham's home league game against Southampton on Saturday, Pochettino said: "We are united. We are talking and trying to work harder and being strong.

"I am happy. We have the squad that we have and now we need to perform with the squad that we have.

"It my responsibility to create that dynamic to be all together and perform how we want."

Pochettino, who has never won a trophy as a manager, said his relationship with chairman Daniel Levy remains positive after attending the Fifa Best awards in Milan together on Monday.

"It was a very nice time to spend together and talk about many things," he said.

"If we are not in a good way, we don't have a good relationship to spend a day together."