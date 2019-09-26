Swansea City: Boss Steve Cooper issues warning to side

Steve Cooper's Swansea City side go in search of a first win in four games when they host Reading on Saturday

Steve Cooper says high-flying Swansea City will soon be "smashed in the face" if they pay attention to the Championship table.

Swansea are second to leaders Leeds on goal difference as they prepare to host 20th-place Reading on Saturday.

Cooper believes opponents are changing tactics to combat his side and insists the Swans will not get carried away.

"Regarding the league position, I think it's dangerous to think about that," the Swansea head coach said.

"There are results every week in the Championship that surprise you.

"If you pay too much attention (to the table) it can quickly smash you in the face, so we will be mindful of just doing our job."

Swansea made superb start to the season, banking 16 points from their opening six Championship games.

But they suffered a first home league defeat since Boxing Day in their last Liberty Stadium outing, against Nottingham Forest, and drew 0-0 at Bristol City last weekend.

Cooper believes opponents are setting up to combat his team's possession game - and says they must find a way to cope.

"In the last couple of games we have played in the league we have seen teams change systems and players," he added.

"I have said to the boys that's the opposition's prerogative - they can do what they want.

"What we have got to do is not let that be the beating of us. We have to see it as a compliment and thrive off the challenge.

"Whether that's the case on Saturday I don't know. If Reading change things, we will have to quickly adapt."

Cooper is backing Sweden international Kristoffer Peterson - the one player he has paid a transfer fee for as Swans boss - to make an impact in Wales.

The winger is yet to start in the league since his summer move from Heracles and told the Swedish press this week that he has been disappointed not to feature more.

"I saw the interview and agreed with everything he said, including moving from a different country and taking a bit of time to settle," Cooper said. "Kris is here for the long term. I really believe in him."