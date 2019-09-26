What's your most memorable teenage sporting achievement?

Luke Matheson celebrates scoring his first Rochdale goal
Luke Matheson was Rochdale's hero on Wednesday night

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you'll probably have heard about Luke Matheson scoring his first Rochdale goal on Wednesday night.

Against Manchester United.

At Old Trafford.

At just 16 years old.

And not only that, but the teenager had to be back at school the next morning, having missed a day for the match. Dedicated, or what?

In light of his massive moment, we asked you for your most memorable teenage sporting achievement and you came back to us with great tales, the odd disaster and some stuff that may or may not have really happened... but we liked it so we put it in anyway.

The good:

This comeback kid, refusing to fall at the first hurdle...

Fletch Fletcher came back from a poor debut at high school

Rob, living any young football fan's dream...

Rob says he was a ball boy at Wembley during England v Holland in 1982

And this team effort...

Fans tell BBC Sport their most memorable sporting achievement from their teenage years

The not so good:

Oh...

Dajoby was subbed off after scoring an 18 yard goal

On the one hand this does sound quite impressive, but here's to hoping this was a standard lightweight plastic pot and not some ceramic job...

Fans tell BBC Sport their most memorable sporting moments, this one includes a plant pot

Ah, you hate to see it...

Callum Shaw 'retired at 11'

The honourable mention:

We all love a last-minute winner, whether in real life or in a video game...

Fans tell BBC Sport their most memorable sporting achievement from their teenage years

What's your most memorable teenage sporting achievement? Let us know on Twitter using the hashtag #bbcfootball or by text on 81111.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you