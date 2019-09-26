Celtic: Boli Bolingoli focuses on football

Boli Bolingoli says Celtic can "do something" in the Europa League

Defender Boli Bolingoli says he does not "worry about criticism" as he aims to improve in his debut season with Celtic.

The left-back was the subject of attention after a nervy start to his time in Scotland after a £3m transfer from Rapid Vienna in the summer.

Boss Neil Lennon previously highlighted "erratic moments" but Bolingoli insists he is now on the right path.

"It wasn't that easy at the beginning," said the 24-year-old.

"For me especially. But I just kept working hard and adapting was important for me. Now you can see on the pitch as a team that we're doing very well.

"I don't worry about the criticism. I only focus on my football. I know my qualities so I know in myself that I needed a little bit of time but I'm happy now that I can help the team. Hopefully I can just become a better and better player.

"When you arrive at a new club you always need to try and find your place. As you see, I'm enjoying every game and it's always amazing to play in paradise. So I definitely feel more comfortable."

Celtic eased into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night with a convincing 5-0 thumping of Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle.

It was a result that means Lennon's men have now won eight of eight domestic fixtures this campaign already, while a credible draw away to Ligue 1 Rennes in the Europa League has offered Bolingoli further cause for optimism.

"At Rapid Vienna I also had good a good team but at Celtic we have a lot of quality players," he said.

"You can't really say which one is better. It depends on the team and how well they can do it in the Europa League campaign. If we continue to work like this and perform even better defensively then I'm positive we can do something in the Europa League."