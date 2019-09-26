Richard Keogh: Derby boss Phillip Cocu says captain 'feels responsible' for crash

Richard Keogh has played 356 times for Derby since joining in 2012

Derby captain Richard Keogh "feels responsible" for the crash that led to him being out for the season with a knee injury and saw two of his team-mates arrested, says boss Phillip Cocu.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged with drink-driving following the accident on Tuesday.

The crash followed a team-building dinner, with Derby saying there will be a "rigorous internal investigation".

"It's having a huge effect on him personally," Cocu told BBC Radio Derby.

"He's extremely down of course because he realises what's going on for him.

"I think he feels responsible, yes. More senior players always have to step up and take responsibility."

In a statement earlier on Thursday the club said Republic of Ireland centre-back Keogh, 33, was part of a "small group" that "continued drinking into the night" after the meal.

In his subsequent press conference, former Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Cocu confirmed Tom Huddlestone, 32, will take over captaincy duties for the rest of the Championship season.

"It's an early stage to say but if we say he'll be out for the rest of the season, it's a very serious injury," added Cocu.

"It's a big deal losing an important player in Richard - we have to deal with it together.

"Individual mistakes have been made and as we communicated there will be consequences - we have serious matters to deal with and disciplinary actions will be taken."