Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's youngest scorers?

Sixteen-year-old Luke Matheson made the headlines on Wednesday when he scored an equaliser for Rochdale against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

It has been a great week for football's 'next generation' with Liverpool's 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever and Chelsea's 19-year-old Reece James also among those on target in the last few days.

