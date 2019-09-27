Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

A week ago, both Edinburgh clubs looked on the brink of crisis, with Hearts' Easter Road win only piling further pressure on Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom.

But after the light relief of a League Cup win, Heckingbottom now faces the daunting task of a visit from rampant Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

With Rangers v Aberdeen the pick of the rest of the games, catch up with the team news and stats for all matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sat, 12:30)

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is suspended after a red card in the League Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on Wednesday. Jason Naismith's leg injury is being monitored and is an on-the-day decision.

Jozo Simunovic is out for three to four months for Celtic following a clean-up of his knee. Leigh Griffiths, Nir Bitton and Mikey Johnston are out for the Hibs game, but Marian Shved is back in training. Moritz Bauer should be available for selection after missing the League Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle this week.

Hibernian assistant manager Robbie Stockdale: "We gave Celtic two good games here last year, and I think we're a match for anybody on our day - but we need to do the big bits in games much better than we have up until now."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We're looking to keep the momentum going, whether it's the Europa League, League Cup or the league. I was delighted with what I saw on Wednesday, and obviously very happy with the league form, it couldn't be any better really."

Did you know? Hibernian are unbeaten in four home league games against Celtic (W2 D2), since a 4-0 loss in January 2014 under Terry Butcher. Celtic manager Neil Lennon was in charge of Hibs for three of those four unbeaten games and was in the Celtic dugout most recently - a goalless draw in April last season.

Hamilton v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton striker George Oakley is suspended after he was sent off in last weekend's goalless draw with St Mirren. Johnny Hunt is back in the squad after injury but goalkeeper Ryan Fulton remains on the sidelines.

Livingston defender Rickie Lamie is undergoing treatment for a knock and is likely to miss the weekend's game against Hamilton, while striker Lyndon Dykes is also a doubt.

Hamilton defender Sam Stubbs: "Livingston are a strong and physical side, We know that we need to be our best to get the three points on the day and that's exactly what we will set up to do."

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley: "Rangers scored early but we probably had more chances than them and a few decisions didn't go our way. The goals will come against the bigger teams - we are doing OK but Saturday we have to pick it back up because that's three defeats on the trot now, however you look at it."

Did you know? Hamilton have lost back-to-back home league games; they last lost three in a row on home soil within the same Scottish Premiership season back in February 2018.

Kilmarnock v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is likely to freshen up his side. The Italian will assess his players after their shoot-out defeat to Hibernian in the League Cup in midweek. Defender Ross Millen is looking to get back involved after injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Ross County, but Ross Draper, Iain Vigurs, Sean Kelly, Nathan Baxter are all still out.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "Every game is tough. Ross County have won their last two games and deserve their position in the table. They're a good team with good players and we need to be at our best."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "After (Kilmarnock facing) 120 minutes in a cup tie on Wednesday night, you feel there must be something you can take advantage of there, whether it be physically or mentally, so that's something we would hope to be able to do."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have only lost one goal from open play at home this season, coming in the Europa League qualifying defeat against Connah's Quay Nomads.

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Joe Aribo is set to miss the next few games according to Steven Gerrard, after a challenge by Livingston's Rickie Lamie left the midfielder requiring 20 stitches. Ryan Kent, Jordan Jones and Jon Flanagan all remain sidelined.

Aberdeen have fresh injury concerns following the League Cup defeat to Hearts during the week, with James Wilson out and Connor McLennan a major doubt. Although he will not make the Rangers game, Scott McKenna could return next week after a month out.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Aberdeen hurt us a lot last year, they knocked us out of both cups and got results against us in the league. But that's all in the past - we believe we are better, we believe we have improved, recruited well, and we are in a good place.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We were disappointed with one or two of the red cards in the (Rangers) games last season. It's a fixture that generates a competitive element in the game but it's important we stay calm with our work as well."

Did you know? There were six red cards in the four league meetings between Aberdeen and Rangers last season, including three for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

St Johnstone v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Liam Craig is the only player not available for selection by Tommy Wright - the midfielder misses out with a groin injury.

Motherwell will be without defender Charles Dunne who is sidelined for the next few months with a groin injury. Midfielder David Turnbull continues to be a long-term absentee, while Jake Carroll is suspended for the next two games.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We have made far too many individual errors, that is obvious, you saw that in the game against Rangers and we have gifted teams points rather than teams having to work hard against us to get points."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "St Johnstone's league position doesn't suggest the decent squad they've got. We have to try and take the game to them, but also have to be solid - it will be a difficult game for us and one we will definitely be up for."

Did you know? St. Johnstone have failed to win any of their six league games so far this season (D3 L3) - the last time they failed to win any of their opening seven matches in a Scottish Premiership season (going winless in their opening 13 games in 2001-02) they were relegated.

St Mirren v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren will welcome defender Gary MacKenzie back into their squad for the Hearts game, after a concussion ruled him out last week. Long-term absentee Cody Cooke remains out with a knee injury.

Peter Haring, Steven Naismith and Craig Wighton are back on the grass but have not yet returned to full training for Hearts. Jamie Walker, Ben Garuccio, John Souttar and Conor Washington remain out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "They've got some good strength in depth, they've got players who can certainly cause you problems at the back. I think certainly those two results that they've picked up in the last few days will have given them a lot of hope and a lot of belief."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I'm hopeful - on the evidence of the last two games things are picking up confidence-wise and we're facing a completely different challenge against St Mirren. Going there is not going to be an easy situation for us."

Did you know? Hearts earned their first league win of the season against Hibs last time out; they last won back-to-back league matches back in February, while St Mirren have only lost one of their last five home league games (W2 D2).