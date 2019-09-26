Isaac Vassell: Cardiff City forward out for up to two months

Isaac Vassell scored the winner against Luton on his Cardiff debut in August

Cardiff City forward Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a thigh injury.

The 26-year-old, signed from Birmingham in August, has played three games this season and scored once.

"I'm really disappointed for Isaac, who'd been training ever so well with us these past few weeks," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said.

"It's a setback, but up to him to put the work into his rehabilitation now and come back to the group stronger."

Cardiff are 13th in the Championship and go to Hull City - a place below them - on Saturday.