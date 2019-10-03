Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 4 October

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Champions New Saints suffered their second league defeat of the season last weekend with defeat at home to leaders Barry Town. Caernarfon have not lost since the opening weekend of the season and are fifth after victory over Newtown.

Penybont v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between the clubs. Penybont are 11th in the table, two points behind Aberystwyth following the last round of matches in which both teams lost.

Cefn Druids v Bala Town; 20:00 BST: Druids are without a win in five league games and had a wasted journey to south Wales after their game against Cardiff Met was called off due to a kit clash. Bala, who ended a run of two consecutive defeats with victory over Aberystwyth last Friday, are sixth in the table.

Saturday, 5 October

Airbus UK Broughton v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Airbus moved out of the relegation zone with last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Carmarthen while Cardiff Met slipped down to fourth after an inactive weekend.

Carmarthen Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Carmarthen remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the table while Connah's Quay maintained their unbeaten start to the league season with victory over Penybont last Sunday.

Newtown v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Barry will ne top of the table going into this game irrespective of Friday's games and Gavin Chesterfield's side are one of three teams who remain unbeaten in the league. Newtown's unbeaten run was ended by Caernarfon last weekend.

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South

Saturday, 5 October

Merthyr Town v Wimborne Town; 15:00 BST

Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 6 October

Aberystwyth Town Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed Ladies v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 BST

Llandudno Ladies FC v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 BST