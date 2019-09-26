Steven Gerrard 'surprised and flattered' about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool endorsement

Gerrard worked as Liverpool's under-19s manager before joining Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he was "surprised and flattered" to hear Jurgen Klopp tip him to be his successor as Liverpool boss.

The German made his comments about the former Reds captain in the latest edition of Four Four Two magazine.

Before joining Rangers in the summer of 2018, Gerrard, 39, coached the Anfield club's under-19 team.

"I was surprised and flattered at the same time," Gerrard said.

"But when you read the quote really carefully, like I have, it said, 'if I get sacked tomorrow' he thinks Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager.

"Jurgen Klopp's not getting sacked tomorrow. I don't want him to get sacked tomorrow. He's doing a fantastic job."

The comments were made by Klopp when he was asked about his working relationship with non-executive director Kenny Dalglish, saying: "Kenny and Stevie have both been a really big support from day one.

"If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

"If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can," Klopp added.

Klopp, 52, took Liverpool to the Champions League title last season, with the club currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League having won all six of their opening fixtures.

He is under contract until summer 2022 - the same time as former Liverpool captain Gerrard's deal with Rangers is due to finish.

But Gerrard is a fervent supporter of the work Klopp is doing at his former club, and wants to see the German in charge for the foreseeable future.

"I'm a Liverpool fan, and I'm sure every Liverpool fan on the planet endorses what I'm saying here, we want him to stay for many many years and bring as much success to our club as possible, but it [the comment] was very flattering at the same time."

Gerrard steered Rangers to second place in the Scottish Premiership during his first season in charge, and the Ibrox side sit three points behind rivals Celtic as they attempt to stop them winning a ninth straight league title.