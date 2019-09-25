Bryan Hughes: Manager leaves struggling Wrexham

Bryan Hughes signed a three and a half year contract when he became Wrexham manager in February 2019

National League strugglers Wrexham have parted company with manager Bryan Hughes.

Hughes, a former Wrexham midfielder, was handed his first managerial role in February 2019 when he succeeded Graham Barrow.

The 43-year-old guided Wrexham to the play-offs last season, but their promotion hopes were ended by Eastleigh.

The Dragons are currently in the bottom four and are winless in eight games.

"We would like to thank Bryan for his hard work, effort and for acting in the best interests of Wrexham AFC at all times during his time at the club," Wrexham said in a statement.

Hughes' final game in charge saw Wrexham lose 3-2 at fellow strugglers AFC Fylde, leaving them in the relegation zone and the manager "understanding" the fans' anger.

The former Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City player had been given a vote of confidence by the club ahead of Saturday's loss at Aldershot.

"Following on from our previous statement, Wrexham AFC can confirm that further discussions between Bryan Hughes and the board have taken place," the statement said.

"Following those discussions all parties decided that a change was needed.

"The outcome is that Bryan has left his position of first team manager with immediate effect."