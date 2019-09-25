Carabao Cup draw: Liverpool v Arsenal, Chelsea v Man Utd, Man City v Southampton

From the section

Chelsea and Manchester United met in the FA Cup last season with United winning 2-0

The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round saw two tasty ties, with Premier League leaders Liverpool hosting Arsenal and Chelsea facing Manchester United.

Holders Manchester City are at home against Southampton, Aston Villa play Wolves and Everton face Watford.

In an all-League Two clash, Crawley play Colchester, who knocked out Tottenham on penalties.

Oxford will entertain Sunderland in an all-League One encounter.

For the first time in the competition's 59-year history, no Championship side made it through to the fourth round.

Matches are to be played in the week commencing 28 October.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full:

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton v Leicester

Crawley v Colchester

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal